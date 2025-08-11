Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Occidental Petroleum Corp [NYSE: OXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.10%.

Over the last 12 months, OXY stock dropped by -10.30%. The one-year Occidental Petroleum Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.77. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.63 billion, with 984.42 million shares outstanding and 980.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, OXY stock reached a trading volume of 13381513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $50.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on OXY stock. On January 31, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for OXY shares from 54 to 45.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.36% and a Gross Margin at 34.61%. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.19%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.98%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $126848.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.05% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OXY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp go to 1.96%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.96%, or 68.65%% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 255.28 million shares, which is approximately 28.5614%. DODGE & COX, holding 78.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.94 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$3.54 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2753%.