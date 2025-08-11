Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.03.

A sum of 28042752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 31.16M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $6.87 and dropped to a low of $6.7847 until finishing in the latest session at $6.86.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.38. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.16 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.31%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.62%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR. ( ITUB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.49%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

ITUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 10.63%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $22.77%, or 22.77%% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 85.63 million shares, which is approximately 0.8745%. WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 59.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$347.13 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$281.64 million in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4925%.