Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ADAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.00%.

Over the last 12 months, ADAP stock dropped by -85.61%. The one-year Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.16. The average equity rating for ADAP stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.98 million, with 257.85 million shares outstanding and 229.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.19M shares, ADAP stock reached a trading volume of 25710328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $1.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADAP stock.

ADAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, ADAP shares dropped by -71.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.34. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2325, while it was recorded at 0.0830 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4383 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.13% and a Gross Margin at 93.44%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.56%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR. ( ADAP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -273.36%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1045.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR. (ADAP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$137332.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.02% and a Quick Ratio of 1.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ADAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.44. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 44% of ADAP stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38.97 million shares; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 27.4 million shares of the stock; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC.