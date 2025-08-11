Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Stock trading around $43.15 per share: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $43.15 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.03, while the highest price level was $43.355.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.18 percent and weekly performance of 0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.73M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 13029427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $48.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.68 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.73, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 42.29 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.93% and a Gross Margin at 46.08%. Verizon Communications Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.28%.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Verizon Communications Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $182630.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 3.29%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.72%, or 67.74%% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 354.04 million shares, which is approximately 8.3995%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 348.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$14.39 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.64 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3975%.