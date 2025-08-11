Under Armour Inc [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $5.12 billion, down -15.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] loss -18.07% or -1.2 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 61804516 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.28, the shares rose to $5.645 and dropped to $5.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -28.42% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 61804516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $6.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.96. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.51% and a Gross Margin at 48.24%. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.98%.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Under Armour Inc. ( UAA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Under Armour Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7052.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 12.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Under Armour Inc [UAA]

There are presently around $108.58 million, or 108.78% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.96 million shares, which is approximately 4.123%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.04 million in UAA stocks shares.