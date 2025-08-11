Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $47.33 billion, up 38.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $89.56 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.91, while the highest price level was $94.31.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.06 percent and weekly performance of 3.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.98M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 26168463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $106.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on UBER stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 21.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.78 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.27, while it was recorded at 89.85 for the last single week of trading, and 77.32 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.67% and a Gross Margin at 32.46%. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.68%.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 72.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Uber Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 37.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $406109.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.11% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.8. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to -0.07%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.03%, or 84.43%% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176.19 million shares, which is approximately 8.4215%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 147.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.72 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.58 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9853%.