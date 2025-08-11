Truist slashes price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] – find out why.

Gilead Sciences, Inc [NASDAQ: GILD] jumped around 9.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $119.41 at the close of the session, up 8.28%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 10597795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $122.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on GILD stock. On March 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 115 to 132.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.97, while it was recorded at 113.39 for the last single week of trading, and 102.48 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.09% and a Gross Margin at 78.49%. Gilead Sciences, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.91%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gilead Sciences, Inc’s (GILD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $358522.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.47. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc go to 26.41%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]

There are presently around $90.07%, or 90.16%% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.6738%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 billion in GILD stocks shares.