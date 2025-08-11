Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $821.31 million, down -64.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -0.28% or 0.0 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 28671030 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.65, the shares rose to $0.68 and dropped to $0.6421, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -38.80% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.80M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 28671030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $0.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Sell rating on TLRY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.07. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5239, while it was recorded at 0.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8603 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.13% and a Gross Margin at 18.50%. Tilray Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -266.25%.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tilray Brands Inc. ( TLRY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.27%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -67.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tilray Brands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -120.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$769437.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 83.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

There are presently around $8.74%, or 8.81%% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 11.01 million shares, which is approximately 1.3875%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 8.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.92 million in TLRY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$9.43 million in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.716%.