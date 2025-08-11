TD Securities slashes price target on Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] – find out why.

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$0.11.

A sum of 14224157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.52M shares. Equinox Gold Corp shares reached a high of $6.7 and dropped to a low of $6.39 until finishing in the latest session at $6.44.

The one-year EQX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.1. The average equity rating for EQX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $8.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on EQX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.93% and a Gross Margin at 18.74%. Equinox Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.96%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Equinox Gold Corp. ( EQX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.27%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Equinox Gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

EQX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinox Gold Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinox Gold Corp go to 77.12%.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $44.89%, or 46.96%% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 42.0 million shares, which is approximately 10.7019%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 38.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.61 million in EQX stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$69.92 million in EQX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4065%.