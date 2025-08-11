TD Cowen lifts Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exxon Mobil Corp [NYSE: XOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock dropped by -0.72%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.61. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $455.31 billion, with 4.26 billion shares outstanding and 4.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.83M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 14411673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $123.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $132 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $127 to $132, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on XOM stock. On November 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 130 to 127.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.46, while it was recorded at 106.77 for the last single week of trading, and 110.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.20% and a Gross Margin at 22.05%. Exxon Mobil Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.44%.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.68%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Exxon Mobil Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $508524.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

XOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corp posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp go to 6.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 67.37% of XOM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 433.05 million shares, which is approximately 10.03% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 303.41 million shares of the stock; and STATE STREET CORP.