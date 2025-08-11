Sunrun Inc [RUN] moved down -1.25: Why It’s Important

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $11.85 price per share at the time.

Sunrun Inc represents 230.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.73 billion with the latest information. RUN stock price has been found in the range of $11.14 to $12.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.40M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 18572195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.30. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.11% in the past year of trading.

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.30. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.29% and a Gross Margin at 15.20%. Sunrun Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.53%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sunrun Inc. ( RUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -61.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sunrun Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$232084.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.41% and a Quick Ratio of 1.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunrun Inc [RUN]

There are presently around $117.32%, or 129.25%% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41.4 million shares, which is approximately 18.6089%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.24 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.44 million in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3314%.