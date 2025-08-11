Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU] fell -49.68% so far this year. What now?

Spruce Power Holding Corporation [NYSE: SPRU] closed the trading session at $1.55 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $1.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.68 percent and weekly performance of 31.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.16K shares, SPRU reached to a volume of 75113035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

SPRU stock trade performance evaluation

Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.36. With this latest performance, SPRU shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1552, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1470 for Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6881, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2456 for the last 200 days.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.27% and a Gross Margin at 50.23%. Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.84%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Spruce Power Holding Corporation. ( SPRU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -49.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Spruce Power Holding Corporation. (SPRU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$506424.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.12% and a Quick Ratio of 2.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spruce Power Holding Corporation posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRU.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation [SPRU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $23.02%, or 24.56%% of SPRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRU stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 0.77 million shares, which is approximately 4.011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.38 million in SPRU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.25 million in SPRU stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1977%.