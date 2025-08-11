Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] is -72.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.4 at the close of the session, up 38.85%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.08M shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 430437569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $56.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SGBX stock performed recently?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.56. With this latest performance, SGBX shares dropped by -37.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1280, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1092 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6863, while it was recorded at 0.2985 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6211 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -216.26% and a Gross Margin at -126.99%. Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -463.74%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( SGBX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -310.72%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -81.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s (SGBX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$690645.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp posted -2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGBX.

Insider trade positions for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]

There are presently around $4.49%, or 5.91% of SGBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.