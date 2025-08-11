Rothschild & Co Redburn slashes price target on SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] – find out why.

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.1 at the close of the session, up 0.09%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 71.33M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 48652352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.52.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.43% and a Gross Margin at 59.15%. SoFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.49%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SoFi Technologies Inc. ( SOFI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SoFi Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $112320.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.52% and a Quick Ratio of 4.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SoFi Technologies Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc go to 25.59%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

There are presently around $45.11%, or 46.51%% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90.03 million shares, which is approximately 8.5047%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.47 million in SOFI stocks shares.