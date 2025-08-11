Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $504.26 million, up 847.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corp [NASDAQ: RKLB] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.69 at the close of the session, up 1.09%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.90M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 39093967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Rocket Lab Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.77 for Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 44.46 for the last single week of trading, and 25.83 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.08% and a Gross Margin at 26.22%. Rocket Lab Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.87%.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rocket Lab Corp. ( RKLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -40.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rocket Lab Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -19.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.72%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$110147.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.67% and a Quick Ratio of 2.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab Corp posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]

There are presently around $62.30%, or 63.43%% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 52.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.5278%. DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 40.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.55 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $$149.96 million in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3216%.