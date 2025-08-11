Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] moved down -2.32: Why It’s Important

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.79 at the close of the session, down -2.32%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.47M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 28792528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $13.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on RIVN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.87% and a Gross Margin at -9.88%. Rivian Automotive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.06%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rivian Automotive Inc. ( RIVN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -54.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -22.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rivian Automotive Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -31.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc’s (RIVN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$235919.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.44% and a Quick Ratio of 2.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rivian Automotive Inc posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rivian Automotive Inc go to 20.65%.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

There are presently around $41.13%, or 62.79%% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158.36 million shares, which is approximately 15.8206%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.01 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$750.26 million in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.585%.