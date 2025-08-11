Redburn Atlantic slashes price target on Kenvue Inc [KVUE] – find out why.

Kenvue Inc [NYSE: KVUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%.

Over the last 12 months, KVUE stock dropped by -0.05%. The one-year Kenvue Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.2. The average equity rating for KVUE stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.95 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.57M shares, KVUE stock reached a trading volume of 25925013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kenvue Inc [KVUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVUE shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Kenvue Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Kenvue Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $26, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on KVUE stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for KVUE shares from 25 to 24.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

KVUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Kenvue Inc [KVUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, KVUE shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kenvue Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kenvue Inc [KVUE] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.52% and a Gross Margin at 58.12%. Kenvue Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.36%.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.56%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kenvue Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kenvue Inc’s (KVUE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $64545.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KVUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kenvue Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kenvue Inc go to 2.46%.

Kenvue Inc [KVUE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $100.61 billion, or 100.66% of KVUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KVUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 212.06 million shares, which is approximately 11.07% of the company. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 177.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in KVUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.45 billion in KVUE stock with ownership of approximately 7.04%.