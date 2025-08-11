RBC Capital Mkts lifts Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] closed the trading session at $10.22 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.02, while the highest price level was $10.3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.13 percent and weekly performance of 5.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.15M shares, VALE reached to a volume of 41934607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. ADR stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for VALE shares from 14.50 to 11.30.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

VALE stock trade performance evaluation

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.29% and a Gross Margin at 34.27%. Vale S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.04%.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vale S.A. ADR. ( VALE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.49%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.81%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vale S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vale S.A. ADR. (VALE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $79546.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vale S.A. ADR posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. ADR go to 7.85%.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $17.09%, or 17.09%% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 44.26 million shares, which is approximately 1.0354%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$387.58 million in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$345.94 million in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7245%.