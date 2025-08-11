RBC Capital Mkts lifts Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Array Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ARRY] traded at a low on 2025-08-08, posting a -5.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15185653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Array Technologies Inc stands at 8.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $839.99 million, with 152.66 million shares outstanding and 150.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 15185653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $8.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on ARRY stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.83% and a Gross Margin at 25.75%. Array Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.70%.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Array Technologies Inc. ( ARRY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -44.13%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Array Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -25.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Array Technologies Inc’s (ARRY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.90%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$260430.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Array Technologies Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc go to 17.84%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

There are presently around $112.84%, or 113.44% of ARRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15.25 million shares, which is approximately 10.0449% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.49 million in ARRY stocks shares.