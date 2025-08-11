Raymond James slashes price target on Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] – find out why.

Baytex Energy Corp [NYSE: BTE] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $2.05.

Baytex Energy Corp stock has also loss -2.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTE stock has inclined by 29.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.14% and lost -35.94% year-on date.

The market cap for BTE stock reached $1.58 billion, with 768.32 million shares outstanding and 664.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.61M shares, BTE reached a trading volume of 20250062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

BTE stock trade performance evaluation

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.10 for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.96% and a Gross Margin at 24.84%. Baytex Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.75%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Baytex Energy Corp. ( BTE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.05%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Baytex Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $719702.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baytex Energy Corp posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 45.09% of BTE stock in the hands of institutional investors.