QuantumScape Corp [QS] is 49.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on 2025-08-08, posting a -5.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34349718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corp stands at 8.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.89%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $4.96 billion, with 522.08 million shares outstanding and 407.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.39M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 34349718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corp [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corp [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for QuantumScape Corp. ( QS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -42.03%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, QuantumScape Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -41.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, QuantumScape Corp. (QS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$579200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 16.40% and a Quick Ratio of 16.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corp [QS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuantumScape Corp posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 12.42%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corp [QS]

There are presently around $32.55%, or 40.45% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.21 million shares, which is approximately 6.2268%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.31 million in QS stocks shares.