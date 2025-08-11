Pinterest Inc [PINS] Stock trading around $35.13 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] loss -10.31% on the last trading session, reaching $35.13 price per share at the time.

Pinterest Inc represents 598.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.72 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $33.1 to $36.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 37448668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $43.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.76.

Pinterest Inc [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.53% and a Gross Margin at 79.86%. Pinterest Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 49.30%.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pinterest Inc. ( PINS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 48.08%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 42.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pinterest Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 38.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $413630.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.76% and a Quick Ratio of 8.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 26.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc [PINS]

There are presently around 94.29% of PINS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.66% of the company.