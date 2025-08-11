Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL] Stock trading around $4.9 per share: What’s Next?

Pineapple Financial Inc [AMEX: PAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 73.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.69%.

Over the last 12 months, PAPL stock dropped by -45.80%. The one-year Pineapple Financial Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.1. The average equity rating for PAPL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.90 million, with 1.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PAPL stock reached a trading volume of 75015571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAPL shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

PAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.69. With this latest performance, PAPL shares gained by 172.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.18 for Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pineapple Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.27% and a Gross Margin at 10.44%. Pineapple Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.23%.

Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pineapple Financial Inc. ( PAPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -244.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -78.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pineapple Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -233.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pineapple Financial Inc’s (PAPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pineapple Financial Inc posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.64. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAPL.

Pineapple Financial Inc [PAPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.71%, or 0.94%% of PAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.