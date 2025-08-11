PG&E Corp [PCG] Stock trading around $15.0 per share: What’s Next?

PG&E Corp [NYSE: PCG] loss -0.33% or -0.05 points to close at $15.0 with a heavy trading volume of 23252852 shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.04, the shares rose to $15.105 and dropped to $14.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCG points out that the company has recorded -3.85% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.10M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 23252852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corp [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for PG&E Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on PCG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corp [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.38 for PG&E Corp [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corp [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.79% and a Gross Margin at 18.79%. PG&E Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.61%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PG&E Corp. ( PCG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.48%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PG&E Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PG&E Corp’s (PCG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PG&E Corp. (PCG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $82717.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.94% and a Quick Ratio of 0.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PG&E Corp [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp go to 9.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PG&E Corp [PCG]

There are presently around $97.27%, or 97.45%% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 283.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.2917%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 176.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.08 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.94 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8836%.