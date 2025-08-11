Pfizer Inc [PFE] moved up 1.44: Why It’s Important

Pfizer Inc [NYSE: PFE] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36344647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $139.75 billion, with 5.68 billion shares outstanding and 5.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.72M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 36344647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on PFE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Pfizer Inc [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.60% and a Gross Margin at 67.34%. Pfizer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.81%.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pfizer Inc. ( PFE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.16%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pfizer Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Pfizer Inc’s (PFE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $132469.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc [PFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.45. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc go to -0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc [PFE]

There are presently around 67.58% of PFE stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 511.4 million shares, which is approximately 9.0258%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 424.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.87 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.03 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0663%.