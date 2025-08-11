Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] is 13.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Opendoor Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: OPEN] price surged by 5.41 percent to reach at $0.1.

A sum of 88288647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 185.61M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $2.02 and dropped to a low of $1.77 until finishing in the latest session at $1.95.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -95.0. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 120.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.4333, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.3663 for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2031, while it was recorded at 2.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3431 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.82% and a Gross Margin at 8.05%. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.89%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -41.33%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$207482.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.35% and a Quick Ratio of 1.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OPEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc go to 39.78%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $45.14%, or 50.83%% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88.34 million shares, which is approximately 12.7387%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$98.04 million in OPEN stocks shares.