Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $3.50

Ondas Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ONDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 61.36%.

Over the last 12 months, ONDS stock rose by 38.67%. The one-year Ondas Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.75. The average equity rating for ONDS stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $620.40 million, with 174.76 million shares outstanding and 154.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.23M shares, ONDS stock reached a trading volume of 40965425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $2.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ondas Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONDS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ONDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.36. With this latest performance, ONDS shares gained by 76.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ondas Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.93% and a Gross Margin at -32.25%. Ondas Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.75%.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ondas Holdings Inc. ( ONDS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -157.00%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ondas Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -150.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$378306.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ONDS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ondas Holdings Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ondas Holdings Inc go to 53.84%.

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 13.29% of ONDS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.09 million shares, which is approximately 3.14% of the company.