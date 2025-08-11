OceanPal Inc [OP] moved down -4.19: Why It’s Important

OceanPal Inc [NASDAQ: OP] traded at a low on 2025-08-08, posting a -4.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16744804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OceanPal Inc stands at 7.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.80%.

The market cap for OP stock reached $14.77 million, with 137.40 million shares outstanding and 127.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, OP reached a trading volume of 16744804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OceanPal Inc [OP]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has OP stock performed recently?

OceanPal Inc [OP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, OP shares dropped by -91.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1259, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2159 for OceanPal Inc [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0759, while it was recorded at 0.1129 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0977 for the last 200 days.

OceanPal Inc [OP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.41% and a Gross Margin at 8.98%. OceanPal Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.76%.

OceanPal Inc (OP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for OceanPal Inc. ( OP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -20.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, OceanPal Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

OceanPal Inc (OP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on OceanPal Inc’s (OP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

OceanPal Inc (OP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, OceanPal Inc. (OP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$226781.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.77% and a Quick Ratio of 2.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for OceanPal Inc [OP]

There are presently around $0.01%, or 0.01%% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 23094.0 shares, which is approximately 0.3099%. SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 10074.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$18738.0 in OP stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $$2762.0 in OP stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0199%.