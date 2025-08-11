NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.17%.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock rose by 36.05%. The one-year NVIDIA Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.42. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4457.88 billion, with 24.39 billion shares outstanding and 23.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.28M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 122424997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $185.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $160 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock. On June 25, 2025, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 175 to 250.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 61.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.96.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.30 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.21, while it was recorded at 180.23 for the last single week of trading, and 135.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of 58.03% and a Gross Margin at 70.11%. NVIDIA Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 51.69%.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 115.46%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 75.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NVIDIA Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 81.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NVIDIA Corp’s (NVDA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2132500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.39% and a Quick Ratio of 2.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 31.64%.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $67.46%, or 70.51%% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.14 billion shares, which is approximately 8.7264%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.84 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$227.22 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$128.96 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2473%.