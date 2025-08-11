NuCana plc ADR [NCNA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -99.06% YTD: What’s Next?

NuCana plc ADR [NASDAQ: NCNA] closed the trading session at $0.03 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0313, while the highest price level was $0.0398.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.06 percent and weekly performance of -17.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -96.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 246.47M shares, NCNA reached to a volume of 163190243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNA shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for NuCana plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for NuCana plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NCNA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

NCNA stock trade performance evaluation

NuCana plc ADR [NCNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.65. With this latest performance, NCNA shares dropped by -46.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0089, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0186 for NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0663, while it was recorded at 0.0387 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7667 for the last 200 days.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NuCana plc ADR. ( NCNA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -205.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -80.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NuCana plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -337.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NuCana plc ADR’s (NCNA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NuCana plc ADR. (NCNA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$847272.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 1.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NuCana plc ADR [NCNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuCana plc ADR posted -823.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -820/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.6. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCNA.

NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.16%, or 0.16%% of NCNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.