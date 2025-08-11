Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] closed the trading session at $4.1 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.08, while the highest price level was $4.14.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.51 percent and weekly performance of 1.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 15551565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $4.35 to $6.35. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Nokia Corp ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.51. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.27% and a Gross Margin at 43.12%. Nokia Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.04%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nokia Corp ADR. ( NOK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.31%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nokia Corp ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 1.40%.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 10.80% of NOK stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 106.76 million shares, which is approximately 1.9375% of the company. PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 82.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.94 million in NOK stocks shares.