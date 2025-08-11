NIO Inc ADR [NIO] moved up 3.42: Why It’s Important

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $4.84 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.71, while the highest price level was $4.87.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.38 percent and weekly performance of -3.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.89M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 35753836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $3.70 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2025, representing the official price target for NIO Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.70, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NIO stock.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 31.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc ADR [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.70% and a Gross Margin at 10.21%. NIO Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.76%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NIO Inc ADR. ( NIO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -240.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -24.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NIO Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -120.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NIO Inc ADR. (NIO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$73719.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.84% and a Quick Ratio of 0.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Inc ADR [NIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Inc ADR posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc ADR go to 35.04%.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $11.96%, or 12.26%% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60.47 million shares, which is approximately 2.9499%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 21.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.27 million in NIO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$65.55 million in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7687%.