Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $68

Nebius Group N.V [NASDAQ: NBIS] gained 5.31% on the last trading session, reaching $68.78 price per share at the time.

Nebius Group N.V represents 203.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.39 billion with the latest information. NBIS stock price has been found in the range of $66.45 to $71.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.99M shares, NBIS reached a trading volume of 18344798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIS shares is $72.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nebius Group N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Arete raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Nebius Group N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on NBIS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

Trading performance analysis for NBIS stock

Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.27. With this latest performance, NBIS shares gained by 48.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.10 for Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.05, while it was recorded at 59.70 for the last single week of trading.

Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.22% and a Gross Margin at -20.07%. Nebius Group N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 99.34%.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nebius Group N.V. ( NBIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.95%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nebius Group N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $175054.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 14.70% and a Quick Ratio of 9.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]

There are presently around $42.93%, or 44.73%% of NBIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.