Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $281.72 billion, up 30.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] gained 0.23% or 1.2 points to close at $522.04 with a heavy trading volume of 15490364 shares.

It opened the trading session at $522.56, the shares rose to $524.66 and dropped to $519.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSFT points out that the company has recorded 25.54% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.65M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 15490364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $621.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $600 to $650. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $625, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On July 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 600 to 650.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.91 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 495.68, while it was recorded at 526.24 for the last single week of trading, and 435.54 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 45.62% and a Gross Margin at 68.82%. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 36.15%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Microsoft Corporation. ( MSFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.28%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Microsoft Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 22.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Microsoft Corporation. (MSFT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $446622.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.35% and a Quick Ratio of 1.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $74.68%, or 74.73%% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.0933%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 553.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$247.6 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$134.1 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0365%.