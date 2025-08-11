Micron Technology Inc [MU] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $130

Micron Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $118.89 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.67, while the highest price level was $119.3299.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.58 percent and weekly performance of 13.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.92M shares, MU reached to a volume of 28887806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $151.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MU stock. On June 26, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 120 to 155.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 70.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.18 for Micron Technology Inc [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.90, while it was recorded at 111.27 for the last single week of trading, and 99.10 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.01% and a Gross Margin at 37.33%. Micron Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.41%.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Micron Technology Inc. ( MU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.11%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Micron Technology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $129583.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.75% and a Quick Ratio of 1.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc [MU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc go to 122.17%.

Micron Technology Inc [MU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $82.71%, or 82.89%% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97.69 million shares, which is approximately 8.8246%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.08 billion in MU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.19 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2545%.