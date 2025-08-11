Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] stock Reiterated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $60

Microchip Technology, Inc [NASDAQ: MCHP] price plunged by -6.57 percent to reach at -$4.35.

A sum of 20067195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.42M shares. Microchip Technology, Inc shares reached a high of $63.945 and dropped to a low of $60.875 until finishing in the latest session at $61.87.

The one-year MCHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.17. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Microchip Technology, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.60 for Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.18, while it was recorded at 65.60 for the last single week of trading, and 60.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.91% and a Gross Margin at 41.44%. Microchip Technology, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Microchip Technology, Inc. ( MCHP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.24%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Microchip Technology, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$9195.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.31% and a Quick Ratio of 1.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MCHP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microchip Technology, Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology, Inc go to 36.59%.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.28%, or 103.46%% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.03 million shares, which is approximately 12.6749%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.18 billion in MCHP stocks shares;