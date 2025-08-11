TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TNFA] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.1 at the close of the session, down -1.63%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.73M shares, TNFA reached a trading volume of 12375150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNFA shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNFA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has TNFA stock performed recently?

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, TNFA shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0183, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0210 for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1298, while it was recorded at 0.1023 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6190 for the last 200 days.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( TNFA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -121.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -88.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -130.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TNFA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TNFA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$9050000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 1.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc [TNFA]

There are presently around $1.40%, or 1.41% of TNFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNFA stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 15822.0 shares, which is approximately 0.6953%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14410.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26517.0 in TNFA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25758.0 in TNFA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6152%.