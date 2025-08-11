Market cap of Tempus AI Inc [TEM] reaches 10.54B – now what?

Tempus AI Inc [NASDAQ: TEM] jumped around 2.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.87 at the close of the session, up 3.63%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, TEM reached a trading volume of 26040743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempus AI Inc [TEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEM shares is $68.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Tempus AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Tempus AI Inc stock. On February 05, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TEM shares from 58 to 74.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has TEM stock performed recently?

Tempus AI Inc [TEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, TEM shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.07, while it was recorded at 58.08 for the last single week of trading, and 54.62 for the last 200 days.

Tempus AI Inc [TEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempus AI Inc [TEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.80% and a Gross Margin at 59.21%. Tempus AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.98%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tempus AI Inc. ( TEM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -97.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tempus AI Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$83220.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.54% and a Quick Ratio of 1.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Tempus AI Inc [TEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempus AI Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEM.

Insider trade positions for Tempus AI Inc [TEM]

There are presently around $38.33%, or 67.56%% of TEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEM stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 5.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.5061%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$182.95 million in TEM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$160.05 million in TEM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.966%.