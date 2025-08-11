Market cap of Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] reaches 26.62B – now what?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] plunged by -$2.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $47.37 during the day while it closed the day at $44.6.

Super Micro Computer Inc stock has also loss -21.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMCI stock has inclined by 38.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.80% and lost -27.71% year-on date.

The market cap for SMCI stock reached $26.62 billion, with 596.82 million shares outstanding and 512.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.87M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 43573688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $46.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SMCI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

SMCI stock trade performance evaluation

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.26. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.23 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.37, while it was recorded at 50.71 for the last single week of trading, and 39.07 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.70% and a Gross Margin at 11.06%. Super Micro Computer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.77%.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Super Micro Computer Inc. ( SMCI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.90%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Super Micro Computer Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc’s (SMCI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $184729.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.32% and a Quick Ratio of 3.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 21.78%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $51.67%, or 60.10%% of SMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.96 million shares, which is approximately 10.1583%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.29 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.0 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2478%.