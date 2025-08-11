Market cap of SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] reaches 5.44B – now what?

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] gained 26.40% or 2.83 points to close at $13.55 with a heavy trading volume of 205745915 shares.

It opened the trading session at $13.1, the shares rose to $14.2467 and dropped to $12.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOUN points out that the company has recorded -14.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.76M shares, SOUN reached to a volume of 205745915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for SoundHound AI Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SOUN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for SOUN stock

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.03. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.93 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.15% and a Gross Margin at 30.76%. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -171.81%.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SoundHound AI Inc. ( SOUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -77.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -53.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SoundHound AI Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -62.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$268230.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.84% and a Quick Ratio of 4.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SoundHound AI Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoundHound AI Inc go to 38.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]

There are presently around $46.17%, or 46.62%% of SOUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.69 million shares, which is approximately 6.8376%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 21.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$84.7 million in SOUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$28.26 million in SOUN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1561%.