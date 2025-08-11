Market cap of Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] reaches 10.52M – now what?

Quhuo Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: QH] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1193 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12.

Quhuo Ltd ADR stock has also gained 10.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QH stock has declined by -90.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.85% and lost -69.96% year-on date.

The market cap for QH stock reached $10.52 million, with 4.04 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, QH reached a trading volume of 15587437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

QH stock trade performance evaluation

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, QH shares dropped by -90.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0320, while it was recorded at 0.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2923 for the last 200 days.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81% and a Gross Margin at 2.42%. Quhuo Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.10%.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Quhuo Ltd ADR. ( QH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.61%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Quhuo Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR’s (QH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Quhuo Ltd ADR. (QH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $973.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.40% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quhuo Ltd ADR posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QH.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.07%, or 0.07%% of QH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.