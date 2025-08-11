Market cap of Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS] reaches 2.98M – now what?

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: ORIS] price surged by 50.39 percent to reach at $0.05.

A sum of 830330737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.02M shares. Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $0.2087 and dropped to a low of $0.1271 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORIS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 23.79.

ORIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.41. With this latest performance, ORIS shares dropped by -77.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0529, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0630 for Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5714, while it was recorded at 0.1127 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3179 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.85% and a Gross Margin at 25.19%. Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.91%.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. ( ORIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.99%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s (ORIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. (ORIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $30289.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 24.80% and a Quick Ratio of 23.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd [ORIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.27%, or 1.05%% of ORIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.