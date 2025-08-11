Market cap of NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] reaches 11.19B – now what?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] slipped around -5.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $39.35 at the close of the session, down -11.93%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 21529592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $40.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has SMR stock performed recently?

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.57, while it was recorded at 43.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -233.90% and a Gross Margin at 69.49%. NuScale Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -221.07%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NuScale Power Corporation. ( SMR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -29.93%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -29.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NuScale Power Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, NuScale Power Corporation. (SMR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$256363.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.22% and a Quick Ratio of 4.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuScale Power Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuScale Power Corporation go to 49.38%.

Insider trade positions for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

There are presently around 61.70% of SMR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6.97 million shares, which is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.27 million in SMR stocks shares, representing approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares.