Market cap of Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] reaches 41.42M – now what?

Incannex Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: IXHL] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.516 during the day while it closed the day at $0.44.

Incannex Healthcare Inc stock has also gained 14.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IXHL stock has inclined by 292.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.91% and lost -79.05% year-on date.

The market cap for IXHL stock reached $41.42 million, with 93.70 million shares outstanding and 73.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 136.15M shares, IXHL reached a trading volume of 170115703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

IXHL stock trade performance evaluation

Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, IXHL shares gained by 96.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IXHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2032, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1676 for Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3953, while it was recorded at 0.4202 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1316 for the last 200 days.

Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26535.71% and a Gross Margin at 100.00%. Incannex Healthcare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22186.73%.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Incannex Healthcare Inc. ( IXHL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -201.88%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -130.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Incannex Healthcare Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -289.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Incannex Healthcare Inc’s (IXHL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2415555.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.12% and a Quick Ratio of 2.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Incannex Healthcare Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.41. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IXHL.

Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $9.01%, or 12.20%% of IXHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IXHL stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 0.28 million shares, which is approximately 1.736%. ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 80002.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.24 million in IXHL stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $$0.2 million in IXHL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4249%.