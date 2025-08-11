Market cap of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] reaches 10.63B – now what?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.19%.

Over the last 12 months, YMM stock rose by 4.62%. The one-year Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.78. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.63 billion, with 939.30 million shares outstanding and 889.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 13691164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock. On December 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for YMM shares from 12 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.33% and a Gross Margin at 59.12%. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 32.16%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. ( YMM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.30%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. (YMM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $72389.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.66% and a Quick Ratio of 7.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

YMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 36.12%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $76.30%, or 76.70%% of YMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25.0 million shares, which is approximately 2.4032%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 32.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$261.49 million in YMM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$251.81 million in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1505%.