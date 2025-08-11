Market cap of Chanson International Holding [CHSN] reaches 3.74M – now what?

Chanson International Holding [NASDAQ: CHSN] traded at a low on 2025-08-08, posting a -7.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18134647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chanson International Holding stands at 20.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.17%.

The market cap for CHSN stock reached $3.74 million, with 21.63 million shares outstanding and 11.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, CHSN reached a trading volume of 18134647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chanson International Holding [CHSN]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHSN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

How has CHSN stock performed recently?

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, CHSN shares dropped by -30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0162, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0253 for Chanson International Holding [CHSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2069, while it was recorded at 0.0851 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5624 for the last 200 days.

Chanson International Holding [CHSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chanson International Holding [CHSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.90% and a Gross Margin at 39.47%. Chanson International Holding’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.16%.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chanson International Holding. ( CHSN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.99%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chanson International Holding’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chanson International Holding. (CHSN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $271.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Chanson International Holding [CHSN]

There are presently around $1.28%, or 1.75%% of CHSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors.