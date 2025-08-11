Market Analysts see Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [NYSE: ZETA] loss -4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $18.73 price per share at the time.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp represents 213.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.41 billion with the latest information. ZETA stock price has been found in the range of $18.67 to $19.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 12760616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $26.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.25.

Trading performance analysis for ZETA stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.20. With this latest performance, ZETA shares gained by 25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.10 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32% and a Gross Margin at 55.31%. Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.16%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ( ZETA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.21%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s (ZETA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$16681.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.25% and a Quick Ratio of 3.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zeta Global Holdings Corp posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp go to 23.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]

There are presently around $76.78%, or 83.68%% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.697%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$251.27 million in ZETA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$180.68 million in ZETA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7553%.