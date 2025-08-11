Market Analysts see TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

TPI Composites Inc [NASDAQ: TPIC] loss -54.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time.

TPI Composites Inc represents 48.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.58 million with the latest information. TPIC stock price has been found in the range of $0.31 to $0.6851.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.86K shares, TPIC reached a trading volume of 22430664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $1.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc stock. On November 15, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TPIC shares from 4 to 2.

Price to Free Cash Flow for TPIC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for TPIC stock

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.40. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -64.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0984, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0942 for TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9746, while it was recorded at 0.6436 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3971 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59% and a Gross Margin at -2.76%. TPI Composites Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.52%.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$19385.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.88% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.6. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]

There are presently around $52.07%, or 73.67%% of TPIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4.6 million shares, which is approximately 9.6847%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 3.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.79 million in TPIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$10.07 million in TPIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3143%.