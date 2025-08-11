Market Analysts see Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 3.06% or 3.4 points to close at $114.63 with a heavy trading volume of 41621897 shares.

It opened the trading session at $111.5, the shares rose to $117.0 and dropped to $110.9, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded 115.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.29M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 41621897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $112.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $71, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock. On May 01, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 62 to 58.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 116.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.74. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.37 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.48, while it was recorded at 108.67 for the last single week of trading, and 55.47 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of 42.82% and a Gross Margin at 88.35%. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 49.85%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.54%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Robinhood Markets Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $778260.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 1.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robinhood Markets Inc go to 11.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

There are presently around $70.23%, or 70.76%% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.42 million shares, which is approximately 6.8571%. RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 36.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$822.28 million in HOOD stocks shares; and RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$821.42 million in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1052%.