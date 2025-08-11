Market Analysts see Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gaining to $13.75. Time to buy?

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] loss -4.32% or -0.5 points to close at $11.08 with a heavy trading volume of 20755299 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.69, the shares rose to $11.78 and dropped to $10.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIOT points out that the company has recorded -4.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 39.58M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 20755299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Riot Platforms Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.87 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.92% and a Gross Margin at -20.38%. Riot Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51%.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Riot Platforms Inc. ( RIOT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.23%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Riot Platforms Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Riot Platforms Inc’s (RIOT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$121123.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 1.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Platforms Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]

There are presently around $57.93%, or 62.03%% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.54 million shares, which is approximately 11.1612%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 21.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$196.31 million in RIOT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$81.99 million in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3899%.